Inslee, health officials to hold COVID press conference

Omicron cases surging in Washington, Oregon and across US

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As COVID cases throughout the US surge from the omicron variant, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will hold a press conference Wednesday to discuss the state’s continuing response to the pandemic.

Inslee will be joined at the 2:30 p.m. press conference by Lacy Fehrenbach of the Washington State Department of Health and by Nick Streuli from the governor’s office.

The press conference will be livestreamed on KOIN.com.

Washington health leaders recently said in-school COVID testing programs will ramp up but they’re deeply concerned about what could lie ahead. Most children between 5-11 are not fully vaccinated in either state.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.