Inslee, health officials to talk COVID vaccines Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines will be among the topics talked about on Tuesday when Washington Gov. Jay Inslee holds a press conference with state health officials.

Joining Inslee at the 2:30 p.m. press conference will be Department of Health Secretary Dr. Umair Shah, state epidemiologist Dr. Scott Lindquist and Nick Streuli, the governor’s executive director of external affairs.

The press conference will be livestreamed on KOIN.com

The rollout of the vaccine has gone slower than anticipated throughout the United States, including in Washington.

The US ramped up COVID-19 vaccinations in the past few days after a slower-than-expected start, bringing the number of shots dispensed to about 4 million, government health officials said Sunday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, also said on ABC’s “This Week” that President-elect Joe Biden’s pledge to administer 100 million shots of the vaccine within his first 100 days in office is achievable.