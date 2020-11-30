Inslee to discuss new statewide COVID-19 notification app

New app helps track who has come into contact with someone who tests positive

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee will be discussing the state’s latest development in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus during a press conference on Monday afternoon.

Governor Inslee is expected to speak about a new “privacy-preserving” tool that officials hope will help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. On Monday morning, Inslee and the Washington State Department of Health announced the launch of an app called “WA Notify.” They say it is a “simple, anonymous exposure notification tool” which will help curb the rising number of infections.

WA Notify can be added to residents’ smartphones, who will then be alerted if they spent time near another user who later tests positive for COVID-19. According to a press release from the governor’s office, WA Notify uses technology developed by Google and Apple that works without collecting or revealing any location or personal data.

“Secure, private and anonymous exposure notification technology is an important tool for Washington,” Inslee said. “We’ve deployed WA Notify in 29 languages so as many Washington residents as possible can protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities. I encourage everyone to start using WA Notify today so we can continue to work together to contain this virus.”



Screenshots from the WA Notify app

Washington joins several other states in using this tool, including Virginia, New York and Colorado. Countries such as Ireland, Canada and Germany are successfully using the technology, as well.

Inslee will be joined by Department of Health Secretary John Wiesman and University of Washington President Ana Mari Cauce at the press conference. KOIN 6 News will livestream it online at 2:30 p.m.

Several days ago, Inslee said nearly all counties in Washington state are experiencing a virus surge.

“We essentially in the same area as they were in March,” Inslee said during a press conference on Tuesday.

“This is why we have deliberately established targeted restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the pandemic and we are hopeful they will work.”

