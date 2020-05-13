Inslee orders hiring freeze to mitigate COVID-19 financial losses

The directive will take effect on May 18

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee has issued a directive to freeze most hiring, personal service contracts and equipment purchases in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Inslee issued the directive on Wednesday. Exemptions from the directive will be granted if needed for filling vacancies in critical areas, or if personal contracts or equipment are needed for essential services.

The purpose of the directive is to mitigate the state’s financial and economic losses from COVID-19 as much as possible.

“While this is not going to be easy, I ask each agency to use common sense, good judgment and creativity to accomplish the ultimate goal of this directive: to capture immediate savings through spending reductions not related to the public safety and essential health and welfare of Washingtonians,” he stated in a press release.

The governor also called upon higher education institutions, boards and commissions, and other separately elected officials to impose similar restrictions.

The directive will take effect on May 18.

Read the full directive below