Inslee to lay out plan for Washington re-opening

Inslee and state health officials will answer questions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will lay out his plan for the state’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Following the address, the press will get to ask questions of Inslee and other state health officials.

KOIN 6 News will stream Gov. Inslee’s remarks and press conference when they begin.

His address comes on the heels of Gov. Kate Brown releasing a draft plan to re-open Oregon in a methodical fashion.

