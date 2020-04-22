Inslee press conference set for pandemic response

Governor said few restrictions to be lifted by May 4

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One day after a statewide address to say few restrictions would be lifted by May 4, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will again brief the press about the coronavirus response.

The press briefing will begin at 2:30 p.m. KOIN.com will stream this briefing.

On Tuesday, Inslee said the path to reopening the state will “look more like the turning of a dial than the flip of a switch.”

Inslee said the spread of COVID-19 in Washington is likely declining and making plans to move on and reopen businesses will hinge upon continued health modeling to help project the virus’s course.

The governor said state leaders will start taking steps toward lifting some restrictions and monitoring their effectiveness before moving forward but it will be a slow process.

