Inslee to hold press conference on COVID-19 response

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee will be giving an update on the state’s coronavirus progress on Thursday.

Gov. Inslee is slated to hold a press conference on Thursday morning. He will be joined by a variety of people, including Washington State Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler, Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs Director Alfie Alvarado, Deputy Director for COVID-19 Response at the Washington Department of Health Lacy Fehrenbach, Executive Director of External Affairs for the Office of the Governor Nick Streuli and Senior Policy Advisor for the Office of the Governor Molly Voris.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. KOIN 6 News will provide updates when new information is available.

Just like Oregon, Washington is inching closer to reopening — but tens of thousands of people still need to get the COVID-19 vaccine to cross each state’s vaccination threshold.

Washington looks at data for people 16 and up and that rate is at 67.2%.

“Our state uses data for people age 16 and up; the federal government uses data for ages 18 and up,” said Governor Jay Inslee. “Many people, myself included, are eager for our state to fully reopen. I have said repeatedly we are going to do this on June 30 or when we hit 70% of people 16 and up initiating vaccinations — whichever happens first.”