Inslee to discuss resuming church services in press conference

Coronavirus

Inslee is holding a press conference at 11:30 a.m.

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee will discuss restarting church services along with other COVID-19 response topics in a press conference on Thursday morning.

According to a press release, Governor Inslee will talk about allowing faith-based services to resume. He will also be speaking with health care providers about the importance of seeking urgent medical care during these unprecedented times.

The press conference will begin at 11:30 a.m. KOIN 6 News will be listening in and will update this story when more information is available.

