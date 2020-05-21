Inslee to discuss resuming church services in press conference

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee will discuss restarting church services along with other COVID-19 response topics in a press conference on Thursday morning.
According to a press release, Governor Inslee will talk about allowing faith-based services to resume. He will also be speaking with health care providers about the importance of seeking urgent medical care during these unprecedented times.
Inslee talks Washington’s ‘Safe Start’ plan
The press conference will begin at 11:30 a.m. KOIN 6 News will be listening in and will update this story when more information is available.
Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.