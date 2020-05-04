Inslee, state leaders to talk phased WA re-opening

An RV parks at the already barricaded streets onto the Capitol campus before a protest opposing Washington state’s stay-home order to slow the coronavirus outbreak Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Olympia, Wash. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has blasted President Donald Trump’s calls to “liberate” parts of the country from stay-at-home and other orders that are designed to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Inslee says that Trump is fomenting a potentially deadly “insubordination” among his followers before the pandemic is contained. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The phased plan to re-open Washington state will be discussed in an audio-only press conference with Gov. Jay Inslee and top state officials Monday afternoon.

The 1 p.m. press briefing will feature Inslee plus his general counsel Kathryn Leathers, Chief of Staff David Postman, Deputy Chief of Staff Kelly Wicker and Nick Streuli, the acting External Relations Director.

Additionally, the director of the Washington State Department of Commerce, Lisa Brown, will be on the call along with State Health Officer Dr. Kathy Lofy and John Weisman, the secretary of the Washington State Department of Health.

On April 22, Inslee said the path to reopening the state will “look more like the turning of a dial than the flip of a switch.”

He said “now is not the time to give up” on social distancing, urging Washingtonians to continue to stay home.

On Friday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown extended the state of emergency in the state through July 6.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.