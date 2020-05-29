Inslee to address ‘Stay Home’ order Friday afternoon

Coronavirus

'Stay Home, Stay Healthy' order set to expire Sunday

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, 2020 (KOIN, file)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order in Washington is set to expire on Sunday, Gov. Jay Inslee will hold a press conference Friday afternoon with an update on the plans.

KOIN.com will livestream the 2:30 p.m. press conference.

Within the last 2 days, Inslee has introduced new protections for farmworkers and loosened restrictions on religious gatherings.

On Wednesday the Washington State Department of Health also updated the definition of “close contact” to be in alignment with  new guidelines from the CDC. A close cotact is now defined as someone who was within 6 feet of someone with COVID-19 for at least 15 minutes (instead of 10 minutes.)

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.

