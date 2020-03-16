1  of  73
Closings
Inslee to brief media on statewide shutdown of bars, restaurants

Coronavirus

The governor will address the media over the phone on Monday, starting at 10:30 a.m.

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Governor Jay Inslee is scheduled to address the media and provide details on the temporary statewide shutdown of restaurants and bars on Monday.

Washington Gov. Inslee said Sunday night that he would order all bars, restaurants, entertainment and recreation facilities to temporarily close to fight the spread of coronavirus in the state with by far the most deaths in the U.S. from the disease.

In a statement, Inslee said the ban wouldn’t apply to grocery stores and pharmacies and that restaurants could continue take-out and delivery services. The ban is to be issued via emergency proclamation Monday

Complete coverage: Coronavirus
Coronavirus: Facts, myths, what you should know and do

No time frame was given on how long the restrictions will last. Inslee also revised his ban on events to prohibit gatherings of 50 or more people. Previously the size limit was more than 250.

The governor will address the media over the phone on Monday, starting at 10:30 a.m.

This is a developing story.

