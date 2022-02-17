Inslee to discuss ‘next phase’ of Washington’s COVID response

Oregon and California have both announced an end date for indoor mask mandates recently, but Washington has not

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is set to discuss the state’s progression against COVID-19 in a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

According to a press release, Inslee will detail the latest pandemic trends along with “plans for transitioning to the next phase of Washington state’s COVID-19 response.” He will be joined by Washington’s Secretary of Health Umair Shah and Lacy Fehrenbach, the state’s deputy secretary for COVID response.

The press conference is slated to begin at 2 p.m. KOIN 6 News will livestream it online and provide updates.

In a press conference held last week, Inslee announced outdoor mask requirements in the state would be lifted by Feb. 18. Washington state’s current policy requires masks to be worn at gatherings of 500 or more people.

Inslee cited declining COVID hospitalizations as evidence the state has passed the worst of the omicron variant.

Oregon and California have both announced an end date for indoor mask mandates, but Washington has not yet decided on such a pivot. However, Inslee said Washingtonians could expect mitigation measures to be lifted in the “weeks to come, rather than months.”