Inslee to discuss travel from UK

Police and port staff turn away a vehicle from the Port of Dover in Kent, England which has been closed after the French government’s announcement, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. France banned all travel from the United Kingdom for 48 hours from midnight Sunday, including trucks carrying freight through the tunnel under the English Channel or from the port of Dover on England’s south coast. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee is set to discuss his state’s response to COVID-19 concerning travel from abroad, including the United Kingdom.

The governor will be joined by Dr. Scott Lindquist, state epidemiologist for communicable diseases. The press conference will be at 2:30 PM and will be live streamed in this story.

More and more countries around the world are restricting travel from Britain and elsewhere amid concerns about new strains of the coronavirus.

The restrictions focus mainly on Britain, which imposed strict new lockdown measures Saturday night because of what it described as the unusually rapid spread of a new strain there.

A few other European countries have confirmed cases of the virus variant, and another strain considered especially infectious has been identified in South Africa. Governments are looking at ways to protect their populations and hospital systems as scientists analyze test results.