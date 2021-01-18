Inslee to discuss WA vaccination administration, partnership plan

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee is expected to discuss the state’s ongoing response to COVID-19 and the vaccine distribution plan during a press conference on Monday.

Gov. Inslee will be announcing changes to the vaccine administration and will unveil a new statewide public-private partnership for the state’s vaccine distribution plan, according to a release from his office. He will be joined by an array of guests during the press conference, including Department of Health Secretary Dr. Umair Shah, SEIU 1199NW Executive Vice President Jane Hopkins, Microsoft President Brad Smith, Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson, Kaiser Permanente Washington President Susan Mullaney and SeaMar Community Health Centers President and CEO Rogelio Riojas.

The press conference is slated to begin at 3 p.m. KOIN 6 News will livestream it online.

As of Monday morning, Washington has reported a total of 277,404 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12,535 probable cases. Those cases have led to 16,558 hospitalizations and 3,903 deaths.

On January 5, Inslee announced a roadmap for reopening the state based on regional data instead of county-to-county statistics.

Inslee said the “Healthy Washington” plan will move forward based on COVID-19 metrics gathered by the Washington Department of Health. Since the regional plan went into effect on Jan. 11, some live entertainment activities have been allowed to resume with very limited in-person gatherings as well as some fitness programs.

