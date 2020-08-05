Inslee to give update on state’s pandemic response

Governor joined by Washington state education and health officials

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Washington state governor Jay Inslee (Photo by Erika Schultz-Pool/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following a landslide victory in Tuesday’s primary election, Washington Governor Jay Inslee will give an update Wednesday to his state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

At 3 p.m., Inslee will be joined by Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal and state health officer Dr. Kathy Lofy.

As of Wednesday morning, Washington state has tallied 1,619 deaths stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Of the more than one million tested throughout the state, 5.9% of have returned positive.

Stream the Inslee press conference at 3 p.m. here.

