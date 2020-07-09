Inslee to give update on Washington COVID-19 response

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee will give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response in a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

After a concerning uptick in cases — with more than 1000 cases of COVID-19 in a single day on Monday — the governor urged Washingtonians to wear masks inside public spaces.

“Here’s the deal, and it’s good news: We know what works in this fight. It is not a great mystery,” Inslee said in a Tuesday press conference. “We can wear face coverings because we know that mounting medical evidence has shown it’s compelling to understand that we can lower COVID-19 infection rates by a very simple thing, and that is to wear face coverings. This have a key to keep businesses open. Pretty simple. That’s what we want to do.”

Tuesday marked the day Washington businesses are no longer allowed to serve customers who don’t wear face coverings. It’s part of Inslee’s “Mask Up, Open Up” campaign aimed at driving down infection rates and COVID-19 case numbers across the state.

The overall total in Washington state is nearly 38,000 cases with 1,394 reported deaths. Additionally, the state’s positive rate from testing is now 5.9%.

Inslee’s press conference on Thursday will begin at 2:30 p.m. KOIN 6 News will listen in and will update this story when new information is available.