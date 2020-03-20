Inslee to offer protection for workers 65+

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee held a press conference on Friday about new protections for at-risk employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inslee said he is working on a proclamation for workers above the age of 65 to have a legal right to protect their health.

“Employers have got to do their part to flatten the curve,” Inslee said. He urged employers to offer telework or paid leave options. He also urged Washingtonians to stay home and practice social distancing in order to slow the spread of the virus.

He said the state unemployment is meant to be a backup for those whose employers will not give them options.

He asked employers to make accommodations for all employees, regardless of age, to practice safe social distancing or allow telework.

“You have a moral and legal obligation to make this work for your employees,” he said.

He also urged residents to speak with family members and urge them to be safe.

“I’m asking every Washingtonian who has someone older in their family to tell them you really can’t go out anymore except to get essential services,” he said.

In Washington as of Friday afternoon, 1,524 people have tested positive and 83 have died. The number of employees laid off around the state due to statewide closures is unknown.