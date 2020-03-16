Inslee to order all bars/restaurants to close to fight virus

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at Navos Mental Health and Wellness Center in Burien, Wash., about his budget and policy plans for fixing the state’s struggling mental health system. Inslee is scheduled to unveil his full 2019-2021 budget on Thursday. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said Sunday night that he would order all bars, restaurants, entertainment and recreation facilities to temporarily close to fight the spread of coronavirus in the state with by far the most deaths in the U.S. from the disease.

In a statement, Inslee said the ban, to be issued via emergency proclamation Monday, wouldn’t apply to grocery stores and pharmacies and that restaurants could continue take-out and delivery services.

No time frame was given on how long the restrictions will last. Inslee also revised his ban on events to prohibit gatherings of 50 or more people. Previously the size limit was more than 250.

