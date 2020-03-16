1  of  60
Closings
Battle Ground Sch. Dist. Beaverton Early Childhood Center Canby Sch. Dist. Centennial Sch. Dist. Christ the King Catholic School Clackamas Co. Children's Comm. Clackamas ESD Columbia Christian Corbett Sch. Dist. Cornerstone Christian Acad. Dallas Sch. Dist. Dayton Sch. Dist. (OR) Evergreen Sch. Dist. Firm Foundation Christian Forest Grove Sch. Dist. Forest Hills Lutheran Christian School Glenwood Sch. Dist. Green Mountain Sch. Dist. Gresham-Barlow Sch. Dist. Head Start of Yamhill Co. Hillsboro Early Childhood Center Holy Family Catholic Kelso Sch. Dist. Klickitat Sch. Dist. Kozy Kids Enrichment Center Lincoln Co. Sch. Dist. Longview Sch. Dist. Mill A Sch. Dist. Molalla River Academy Molalla River Sch. Dist. Neighborhood House Nestucca Valley Sch. Dist. North Wasco Co. SD NW Regional ESD: Clatsop Co. NW Regional ESD: Columbia Co. NW Regional ESD: Tillamook Co. NW Regional ESD: Washington Co. Open Door Christian Acad. Oregon City Sch. Dist. Portland Public Schools Regis St. Mary Catholic School (Stayton) Reynolds Sch. Dist. Ridgefield Sch. Dist. Santiam Canyon Sch. Dist. Sheridan Sch. Dist. St. Agatha Catholic School St. Helens Sch. Dist. St. Joseph Catholic School - Vancouver Stevenson-Carson Sch. Dist. Swallowtail Waldorf School and Farm Toutle Lake Sch. Dist. Trinity Early Learning Center (TELC) Tualatin Early Childhood Center Vancouver Sch. Dist. Vernonia Sch. Dist. Wahkiakum Sch. Dist. Washougal Sch. Dist. West Linn-Wilsonville Sch. Dist. Willamette Valley Christian (Brooks) Woodland Sch. Dist.

Inslee to order all bars/restaurants to close to fight virus

Coronavirus

Gov. Inslee will issue the emergency proclamation on Monday

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Governor Mental Health Plan_1546627115285

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at Navos Mental Health and Wellness Center in Burien, Wash., about his budget and policy plans for fixing the state’s struggling mental health system. Inslee is scheduled to unveil his full 2019-2021 budget on Thursday. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said Sunday night that he would order all bars, restaurants, entertainment and recreation facilities to temporarily close to fight the spread of coronavirus in the state with by far the most deaths in the U.S. from the disease.

In a statement, Inslee said the ban, to be issued via emergency proclamation Monday, wouldn’t apply to grocery stores and pharmacies and that restaurants could continue take-out and delivery services.

Complete coverage: Coronavirus
Coronavirus: Facts, myths, what you should know and do

No time frame was given on how long the restrictions will last. Inslee also revised his ban on events to prohibit gatherings of 50 or more people. Previously the size limit was more than 250.

This is a developing story.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget