Inslee to talk rental, business assistance in press conference

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee will hold a press conference on Thursday afternoon to discuss the state’s ongoing pandemic response.

Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to discuss a variety of topics, including rental and business assistance along with vaccine distribution. He will be joined by Lisa Brown, director of the Department of Commerce, David Schumacher, director of the Office of Financial Management, Lacy Fehrenbach, the deputy secretary for COVID response at the Department of Health and Nick Streuli, the executive director of external affairs at the Office of the Governor.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. KOIN 6 News will livestream it online.

Last week, Inslee said the state is set up to deliver more than 45,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses every day and is now just waiting for vaccine supplies to increase. As of last Thursdsay, Washington had administered a total of 770,000 vaccines and 10% of residents had received at least one dose.

At the time, providers were giving 28,000 doses a day — twice the rate as three weeks ago. Inslee will likely discuss any new statistics regarding vaccine distribution in his press conference.