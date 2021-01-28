Inslee to tour mass vaccination site in Clark County

Site is at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Ridgefield

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee received his COVID vaccine shot, January 22, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will tour a mass vaccination site at the Clark County Fairgrounds Thursday morning.

Inslee and the Secretary of Health Umair Shah will tour the site around 8:30 a.m. where they are administering more than 600 people a day with the COVID-19 vaccine.

The mass vaccination site in Clark County is supported by the Washington Department with help from the National Guard and health officials.

At a press conference January 21, Inslee said Washington ranks 13th in the nation for total vaccinations. Last week he also announced the Washington State Vaccine Command and Coordination Center, a statewide public-private partnership to boost vaccine distribution efforts.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.

