Inslee to visit Vancouver waterfront for COVID talks

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Gov. Jay Inslee will visit the waterfront areas in Washougal and Vancouver on Tuesday before meeting with local leaders about the impacts of the COVID pandemic.

Inslee will first stop by the waterfront in the Camas-Washougal area, then take a walk along the Vancouver Waterfront Park.

He’ll then spend time in Vancouver at a meeting about how the pandemic affected these areas and what needs to be done to help spur recovery.

After the Biden administration extended the nationwide ban on evictions for a month, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced on June 24 he was extending state protections to September 30, with some modifications. The governor said this bridge is not an extension of the existing moratorium but will be updated and altered.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.