Gov. Inslee, health officials to discuss ongoing COVID-19 response

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee will hold a press conference on Thursday to discuss the state’s ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Inslee will be joined by State Health Officer Dr. Kathy Lofy and Secretary of Health John Wiesman. The conference is slated to begin at 10:30 a.m.

Last week, Inslee announced he is making $40 million available for an immigrant relief fund to help those who become ill with COVID-19 and are unable to work. He said this will address the issue of people who refuse to isolate because they need to keep working to support their families.

“This immigrant relief fund is going to help workers who are the backbone of our agricultural economy to make sure they don’t fall behind in the expenses of their families,” Inslee said.

Earlier the same day, Inslee held a meeting with community leaders, agricultural workers and growers in Okanogan County, the location of a big virus outbreak.

KOIN 6 News will be listening into Thursday’s press conference and will update this story when new information is available.