Inslee to update public on Washington COVID-19 response

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee is holding a press conference on Friday to update the public on the state’s COVID-19 response.

At the press conference, Governor Inslee will be alongside Greg Lane, executive vice president, Building Industry Association of Washington and Mark Riker, executive secretary of the Washington State Building and Construction Trades Council.

The briefing will begin at 11:30 a.m.