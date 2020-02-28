Intel bans employee travel to 8 countries over coronavirus

FILE – In this July 14, 2010 file photograph, the entrance to Intel’s Hawthorne Farm Campus is shown here in Hillsboro, Ore. Chip maker Intel said Thursday, Aug. 19, 2010, it has agreed to buy computer-security software maker McAfee Inc. for $7.68 billion, or $48 per share. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, file)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Intel has banned its employees from traveling to a handful of countries amid fears of a potential coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

The chipmaker based in Washington County first announced the restrictions on Tuesday, saying the decision was a “precautionary measure” in light of “continued issues and concerns.”

Intel’s travel ban applies to mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, Japan, Singapore and Italy. Iran was added to the list on Thursday.

Intel said any of its suppliers, contingent workers, visitors and guests who have traveled to, from or through those countries are not to enter an Intel facility for two weeks after their return. It also asked workers who feel ill or have symptoms like fever, cough or shortness of breath stay away from Intel facilities and seek medical attention.

