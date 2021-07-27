International sailors get COVID-19 vaccine in Longview, Kalama

Sailors tell nonprofit that it would be years before they would receive the vaccine back home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Some international sailors at the Port of Longview and Kalama in Washington are receiving COVID-19 vaccines faster than in their home countries.

Community Health Partners in Longview have vaccinated more than 200 sailors using Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine. Volunteers and nurses use a special cooler to transport the vaccine, board the ship and vaccinate those who request it.

Peggy Malone, CHP board president and nurse, said that there are plenty of vaccines for sailors and the community.

Community Health Partner volunteer and nurses board ships to vaccinate international sailors against COVID-19. The nonprofit says they have plenty of Johnson and Johnson shots to go around.

“Our thinking really was that this is a worldwide problem, and we need a worldwide solution, so rather than throw away… what’s going to outtake in August, we put the shots in arms,” Malone said.

CHP uses the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because it’s easier to give one dose to sailors passing by. Malone added that the sailors getting vaccinated are grateful for the opportunity.

“Everyone who gets a shot — his buddy takes his picture,” she recalled. “On one of the ships, they made the nurse on the ship a wooden replica of a hypodermic needle and painted it.”

The commemorative art piece states that the sailors received their COVID-19 vaccine in Washington.

International sailors after receiving their Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Longview, Washington. COURTESY: Community Health Partners

When the nurses and volunteers are on the ships, Malone said the captain is always the first one to get vaccinated because “he wants to show his crew that it’s a safe thing to do.”

If sailors don’t want the vaccine, CHP Executive Director Ken Dale said there’s no pressure from the nonprofit to offer one.

However, that’s not always the circumstance.

“Sometimes they’ll tell us that there are 15 seamen who want a shot,” Malone explained. “Then, we get there… and pretty soon, we’ve given 15 and we still have a line because they’ve kind of changed their mind.”

Malone and her crew take extra doses with them as a precaution if other sailors change their stance on the vaccine.

The organization said it received a grant towards COVID-19 costs and care, such as personal protective equipment and the $1,000 cooler to transport vaccines outside of the clinic. Both Dale and Malone said that they depend on community donations to help with other costs as well.

“Our aim is not just to get the citizens of Longview, Kelso and the county vaccinated,” Dale said. “If we can get anyone else vaccinated — that fits exactly with our mission of our program to help everybody.”