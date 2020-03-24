Interview: Wheeler talks official ‘stay home’ order

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s mayor spoke with media via video conference call on Monday following the announcement of Governor Kate Brown’s official “Stay Home” order. During the call, Mayor Ted Wheeler reminded folks that all of the city’s playgrounds, outdoor courts, and skate parks are closed.

Oregonians are settling in to the reality of an official stay at home order this week after Brown shared the document late Monday morning. This comes after the governor took only partial action at a press conference Friday night when she launched a “Stay home, Stay healthy” campaign and implored the public to social distance.

Wheeler said he was ready to act as recently as that Friday press conference.

“I would have been happy to call for it last week, but what everybody in the public health profession was telling me is that if the City of Portland had gone independently, it wouldn’t have nearly the same impact if it went statewide,” said Wheeler.

Over the weekend, thousands of people ignored that message and flocked to the coast.

After the governor’s Friday message fell short of an enforceable order, and tourists overran the coast, city leaders implored Brown to take concise action. On Saturday, the Metropolitan Mayors Consortium, composed of 25 of the region’s mayors, sent a letter to the governor asking for a statewide order. On Sunday, Wheeler said via Twitter, “We cannot wait any longer…We remain hopeful you will act. But if not, I’m ready to act for Portland tomorrow.”

“The governor needed to take action, and she did,” said Wheeler. “The reason we needed this to be a statewide order was made crystal clear when we saw what happened on the Oregon Coast this weekend.”

Now that the order is unequivocal, state, county, and city leaders can focus on how to help our hospitals as well as the countless people out of work.

“I’ve spoken to a number of leaders locally as well, they are very concerned that if we did not ask people to stay in place, you would see a continued swirling of the COVID-19 virus—potentially more people being impacted,” said Wheeler.

Wheeler and city leaders will be holding another press conference at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. A city council meeting is also scheduled, where leaders hope to unveil more plans to help small businesses.