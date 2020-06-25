Is Clark County ready for Phase 3 reopening?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clark County is preparing to apply for Phase 3 reopening in Washington, which means several different types of businesses could soon reopen.

But it all depends on a few requirements made by the state.

Eileen Quiring, the Clark County Council Chair, joined AM Extra to talk about where they stand in reopening, their prospects for Phase 3 approval and when Phase 4 might be attainable.