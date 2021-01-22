‘It was amazing’: OHSU nurse vaccinates her own grandmother

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An OHSU nurse shared a very special moment with her grandmother Friday when she was the one who administered the COVID-19 vaccine.

A COVID vaccination sticker, January 22, 2021 (KOIN)

Sarah Urias volunteered to help vaccinate residents at Laurel Parc Independent and Assisted Living in Northwest Portland, where her grandmother lives.

“It was amazing, actually,” Urias said later. “It was the big circle of life, but just during this historical pandemic having the opportunity to give it to my grandmother is huge. I’ll never forget it.”

Urias said it was also a great opportunity to help out with vaccine distribution.