‘It will be up to all of us how bad COVID will get again’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Once again, COVID cases are rising in Oregon and around the country. On Monday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky warned of an “impending doom” as people relax their coronavirus protocols.

New confirmed/presumptive cases are on the rise in Oregon, fueling a concern about a possible surge in cases even as the vaccine administration continues to expand.

The Tuesday report from the Oregon Health Authority showed another 415 new confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus were added to the state’s total, along with the deaths of 6 more people.

One of those people that died was a 42-year-old man in Morrow County. The others ranged in age from 65 to 93. All but one had underlying conditions, and tests are still underway on that other person.

The 415 new cases were recorded in 31 of Oregon’s 36 counties. Of those nearly half — 197 cases — were recorded in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties.

Since the pandemic began, 2381 people in Oregon have died from COVID-19. The cumulative number of cases now stands at 164,750.

Both hospitalizations and patients in the ICU dipped slightly on Tuesday. OHA officials said 139 people are hospitalized with 35 in the ICU.

More than 2 million doses of the coronavirus vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — have been delivered to sites across the state.

But keep in mind most Oregonians have not yet even had a first COVID shot.

When cases had gone earlier, more businesses and school reopenings were allowed. Restrictions on gatherings eased. But there is worry people are simply tired of the restrictions and feel like the threat of getting COVID is less now.

Thousands traveled out of state for spring break last week and health leaders are concerned about Easter get-togethers this coming weekend.

“I anticipated that we will have an uptick in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations over the next 2-3 weeks,” said Dr. Matthias Merkel, the Senior Associate Chief Medical Officer at OHSU. “I think it will be up to all of us how bad this will get again.”

Doctors said some of the new variants make COVID more contagious. Oregon cases of COVID have gone up 9% in the past 2 weeks, and 30% in Washington.

If there is a continued rise in cases, there is also the threat that businesses could be shut down again.