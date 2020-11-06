‘It’s really the time to be responsible’ about coronavirus

Rebecca Frasure and her husband were on a cruise ship when coronavirus hit in March

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Forest Grove resident Rebecca Frasure remembers all-too-well her own experience with the coronavirus. Frasure and her husband were on a cruise ship in Japan when the outbreak began. She tested positive and was removed from the ship and treated at a Japanese hospital for weeks, being made to wait until she tested negative — twice — before being permitted to leave.

Forest Grove resident Rebecca Frasure says her experience being quarantined in Japan shortly after the coronavirus outbreak began was ‘the most emotionally and mentally challenging thing I have ever done,” Nov. 5, 2020. (KOIN)

“It was the most emotionally and mentally challenging thing I have ever done,” she told KOIN 6 News on Thursday. “I think that I do in some aspects have a little bit of PTSD from it.”

Meanwhile, Frasure’s husband, Kent, was in quarantine lockdown on the cruise ship. After seven long weeks, the couple returned to their home in Forest Grove just before the governor issued a statewide stay-home order.

On Thursday, she spoke again with KOIN 6 News, the same day Oregon smashed its daily record of confirmed/presumptive cases — 805 with 5 more deaths. The previous daily case count record was set on October 30 when Oregon reported 600 new cases.

Rebecca and Kent Frasure are back home after weeks spent in quarantine in Japan over coronavirus concerns, March 11, 2020. (KOIN)

Frasure told KOIN 6 News the current situation feels surreal and she’s scared about what may happen as case tallies continue to spike. With Thanksgiving just a few short weeks away, Frasure said it’s possible they won’t share the family meal with extended family this year.

“It’s really the time to be responsible and find another way just for this year,” she said. “What happens if you have that Thanksgiving dinner and it’s the last one for one of your loved ones because of this?”