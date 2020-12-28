Oregon Employment Dept: No gap in benefits from federal programs

Editor’s note: We originally reported there would likely be a one-week gap in benefits for Oregonians. This article has been updated with new information.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregonians depending on federal unemployment benefits will not have a gap in coverage as some feared.

Both the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Compensation programs ended on Dec. 26. New legislation wasn’t signed until after the programs expired, prompting concerns about a missed week of benefits for recipients.

The Oregon Employment Department told KOIN 6 News they’re still waiting for guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor on what it will take to implement the new legislation. But the OED confirmed there will not be a missed week of PUA or PEUC benefits. However, it could still take weeks for the OED to roll out the extended benefits.

For people like Margaret Jimenez of Wood Village, this has been a stressful period of uncertainty.

“It’s not easy,” said Jimenez. “I spent the day in bed yesterday crying my heart out because you know it’s scary to go from being a very independent and stable person to having to rely on somebody else to take the wheel for you.”

The Washington Employment Security Department is working to update its systems to ensure most people receiving PUA and PEUC won’t experience any gap in their benefits. In the meantime, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee authorized one-time payments of $500 for people receiving PUA to help bridge the gap in benefits. The payments will be issued to people who submitted a PUA claim for the week ending Nov. 21 and were paid for that week on or before Dec. 24.

Washington officials said people should expect to receive those payments sometime during the first week of January.