Inslee to answer questions with state DOC chief

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will hold a Thursday afternoon press conference with the head of the state’s Department of Corrections.
Steve Sinclair will join Inslee in the streaming press conference set to begin at 3:30 p.m.
This Inslee-Sinclair press conference comes as other state governors are grappling with early release for low-risk inmates during the coronavirus pandemic.
It also comes a day after more than 100 prisoners at the Monroe Correctional Center outside Seattle demonstrated in the recreation yard and created a disturbance, including threatening to start fires. Prison guards used pepper spray and sting balls to get the coronavirus protest under control.
Officials believe 6 men who tested positive for COVID-19 led to the demonstration. No one was hurt. The ill inmates are in an isolation unit
KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.
Inslee: ‘We have a long economic recovery ahead’
Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus
Coronavirus: Facts, myths, what you should know and do
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.