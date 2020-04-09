Inslee to answer questions with state DOC chief

Governors in other states grapple with prisoners and coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will hold a Thursday afternoon press conference with the head of the state’s Department of Corrections.

Steve Sinclair will join Inslee in the streaming press conference set to begin at 3:30 p.m.

This Inslee-Sinclair press conference comes as other state governors are grappling with early release for low-risk inmates during the coronavirus pandemic.

It also comes a day after more than 100 prisoners at the Monroe Correctional Center outside Seattle demonstrated in the recreation yard and created a disturbance, including threatening to start fires. Prison guards used pepper spray and sting balls to get the coronavirus protest under control.

Officials believe 6 men who tested positive for COVID-19 led to the demonstration. No one was hurt. The ill inmates are in an isolation unit

