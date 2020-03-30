Inslee, AG Ferguson to update Washington COVID-19 response

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson will update the public on the state’s coronavirus response Monday afternoon.

Inslee and Ferguson will be joined by Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste, Bellevue Police Chief Steve Mylett and Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl in the 2 p.m. press briefing.

An analysis from researchers at the University of Washington predicts approximately 81,000 people in the United States will die from coronavirus over the next four months. Hospitals and other care facilities across the country could be overwhelmed with patients as soon as the second week of April.

In Washington, the outlook is concerning. Roughly 1,429 Washingtonians will die from COVID-19 by early August, according to the prediction. The deaths are projected to peak at 27 per-day on April 16. Resource use is expected to peak on April 19, and Washington is projected to come up short by nearly 100 ICU beds.

