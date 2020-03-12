Inslee to announce new Washington school guidelines

Seattle Public Schools shut down for at least 2 weeks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One day after the Seattle Public Schools closed for 2 weeks due to the coronavirus, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will hold a press conference to announce new school guidelines.

Inslee will address the media in Olympia at 2 p.m. in a room that accommodates social distancing measures.

Joining Inslee with be Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal, the Eatonville School District Superintendent Krestin Bahr and the president of the Washington Association of School Administrators.

On Wednesday, Inslee announced a ban on gatherings and events of more than 250 people in three different Washington state counties — which includes virtually the entire Seattle metro area — to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

“This is not just your ordinary flu,” Inslee said. “This demands a response consistent with the nature of the threat.”

Washington has at least 24 COVID-19 deaths and more than 260 confirmed cases.

