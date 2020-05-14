Job at risk in pandemic? Have an idea? Go for it

Mike Nunez business, Incfile, can help you get yours off the ground

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the jobs of so many people suddenly at risk, is now the time to go out on your own and start a business? Many start ups fall flat, but a good many great ideas and hobbies have turned into great ways to make enough money to support a family.

And they don’t have to be big ideas. Some of the biggest brand names of today — Airbnb, Uber — started in the depths of the Great Recession of 2008 and 2009. They were ideas that had passion behind them that turned into big things, but even some simple hobbies or passions you have could lead you to a new way to support yourself.

Can you imagine the look on the faces of people who loved Nathan Sawaya back in 2004 when he announced he was quitting his job as a corporate attorney in New York to devote more time to his hobby of playing with Legos?

Nathan’s gamble paid off pretty well. KOIN 6 News first met him several years ago during his traveling lego exhibit at OMSI. He’s now become a renowned Lego artist who has taken his show all over the world.

He was a guy not unlike a lot of people — let go from his old job or his interest in what he was doing was waning — so he turned to a hobby to make a living.

Mike Nunez helps people with hobbies and ideas turn them into livelihoods. His company, Incfile, does lots of back office tasks done for new startups.

“For a lot of people making the best of it looks like starting a business of their own, using this time they have at their home to take that next step in their business,” Nunez said.

Many people turned passions for beer into great businesses. Some of the most popular Portland area beer makers, employing thousands of people, started out as people brewing beer at home.

New technology, such as unmanned area vehicles, have broad appeal. Lots of people love to fly them. Add an aerial camera and suddenly you’ve created a new market for unique aerial videos and pictures.

If you’re thinking about turning a hobby into a business, Mike Nunez has this advice: Commit to it. Have a unique value proposition. What is it you’re doing or want to sell that people can’t buy elsewhere.

And don’t set out to get rich quick.

“Some of the largest companies you’ve ever heard of started from home,” he said. “And I don’t want that to come across as this being like you should anticipate being this enormous company – no. All you need to do is to create enough to make a good livelihood for your family and that’s very possible enabled by the internet today.”