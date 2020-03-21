Job openings for those out of work due to COVID-19 response

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the COVID-19 pandemic causes mass layoffs for some workers, other employers in Oregon and Southwest Washington are hiring.

Disclaimer: The information is current as of the timestamp listed, but job seekers should contact the employer via their website to confirm openings. Scroll to the bottom of the list for the latest entries.

If you are an employer seeking workers for open positions, please complete this form.

According to Oregon Employment Department, it’s too early too tell what the employment impact of the response to COVID-19 has caused both nationally and in Oregon. However, Oregon’s unemployment rate was 3.3 percent in both January and February and not far behind the U.S.’s unemployment rate of 3.5 percent in February.

Washington State’s Employment Security Department stated their most recent employment report is also prior to the significant impact they experienced from the COVID-19 outbreak. They said the state’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted monthly unemployment rate for February was 3.8 percent, according to the Employment Security Department.

KOIN 6 News will update this list as more entries are submitted.