PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nancy Crampton Brophy is due in court Tuesday for a release hearing. The romance novelist accused of killing her chef-husband at the Oregon Culinary Institute in 2018 wants to be released from jail because of coronavirus concerns.

Brophy's defense team filed the motion for release at the beginning of April. In it, her attorneys claim nearly all new inmates are brought into the unit where she’s being held and are held there until its determined they don’t have the coronavirus. The court documents also claim she is not getting any protections near the new inmates and often stands within 6 feet of them.