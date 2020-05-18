Judge tosses out Oregon’s coronavirus restrictions

Governor Kate Brown lays out her plan to reopen Oregon in a press conference on May 1, 2020.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A county judge has declared Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s coronavirus restrictions “null and void” because she didn’t have her emergency orders approved by the Legislature following 28 days.

Baker County Circuit Judge Matthew Shirtcliff made the ruling Monday in a lawsuit brought by churches who had sued saying the social-distancing directives were unconstitutional.

The suit had also argued that emergency powers only last for a month and after that Brown would have needed legislative approval. The judge agreed.

The governor’s office said they will appeal the ruling.