Jupiter Hotel opens rooms to those living in shelters

The Jupiter Hotel is working with Multnomah County and the Joint Office of Homeless Services

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s iconic Jupiter Hotel on East Burnside is opening its rooms to those in need during the COVID-19 crisis.

The hotel announced Thursday that it had partnered with Multnomah County and the Joint Office of Homeless Services to expand the county’s shelter system and protect people who are medically at-risk.

All of the hotel’s 81 rooms in its original renovated 1962 motor lodge will be available for the next several weeks to people already accessing Multnomah County shelter services. The rooms will be reserved for those who may have respiratory symptoms but have not tested positive for COVID-19 and are too vulnerable to stay in a large shelter.

Jupiter NEXT, which is a separate building next door on SE 9th Avenue and E Burnside Street, will remain open to the public as a hotel.

KOIN 6 News will stream a press conference about the Jupiter Hotel shelter at 2 p.m.

Shelters have also been opened in the Charles Jordan Community Center and the Oregon Convention Center. The East Portland Community Center is expected to open as early as Friday as a women-only shelter.

None of these temporary shelters are meant to increase local shelter capacity—but rather space people out to help with social distancing and slow the spread of the coronavirus.