‘Just exhausted’: Thousands still wait for unemployment checks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s now October and there are still thousands of Oregonians waiting for their unemployment benefits.

The Oregon Employment Department said Wednesday approximately 49,000 people are still waiting for their claims to be adjudicated.

Carolyn Broadway told KOIN 6 News she filed for regular unemployment benefits in March and has yet to receive any money. She said the process has been confusing and, despite calling the OED, she can’t reach anyone or get answers about why she’s still waiting.

“I’m just exhausted,” she said. “I can’t be on the phone all day. I have an autistic son I have to take care of—I can’t tend to the phone all day and you know, he comes first. I’m still waiting for my check.”

OED Acting Director David Gerstenfeld said the best thing someone in Broadway’s position can do is fill out the online “contact us” form on the OED’s website.

Gerstenfeld said the department is still working as quickly as they can to get through all of the outstanding claims and are still sending out the $300 payments to people through the Lost Wages Assistance Program for the weeks of July 26 through September 5.

Keep in mind, if you’re not receiving benefits through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, you have to go online and self-certify to receive the $300 payments.

