Justice delayed: Coronavirus affects court schedules

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The coronavirus is even delaying justice.

Oregon Chief Justice Martha Walters imposed restrictions on court trials, hearings and court operations until at least March 27 — but these could be extended.

It postpones jury trials, trials and hearings, bans in-state and out-of-state travel for work, lets judges decide which staff can work remotely, and other measures.

“The nature of this public health emergency has led me to order the postponement of most trials and court hearings,” Walter said. “The guidelines that were issued just last Friday no longer reflect the recommendations from the Centers on Disease Control and changing circumstances here in Oregon. We will do our best to provide people their day in court when we can safely do so, and we will pursue options for continuing our work without requiring in-person appearances, but, at the present time, limiting the number of people coming into our courtrooms and courthouses is paramount.”

CLARK COUNTY

In Clark County, all jury trials (except those underway already) are suspended through April 24. Jury trials not yet started are continued until at least April 27.

Jurors summoned between March 16 and March 24 are excused from service. Bench trials remain an option.

