Kaiser medical staff self-quarantines over coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The medical staff that interacted with Oregon’s first presumptive case of the coronavirus are now in self-isolation for the next two weeks, a Kaiser Permanente spokesperson confirmed Monday.

Staff members are under the quarantine as a cautionary measure since they had contact with the patient before it was known that the person had contracted the new virus, per the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Kaiser said they are conducting a detailed investigation into who that patient had contact with.

Governor Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority announced the first presumptive case of the coronavirus in the state on Friday, Feb. 28 during a press conference. It was confirmed that the patient, a Washington County resident who works in the Lake Oswego School District, was in isolation at the Kaiser Permanente Westside Hospital.

Read the full statement from Kaiser:

The safety of patients and staff is our top priority.

We carefully follow the evidence-based guidelines developed by regional public health and the CDC to contain and prevent the spread of infectious disease.

Per current CDC guidelines, people who have had contact with COVID-19 patients are asked to maintain self-isolation at home for 14 days. Some of our staff, including nurses and physicians, met the criteria for contact and are on furlough. The number of furloughed staff changed daily, as we began with an abundance of caution and followed with a more detailed investigation into whether contact occurred.

We have adjusted for furloughs by shifting work schedules, and appreciate the flexibility and support of our team members. We also have the option of bringing in additional staff on contract, as we regularly conduct contingency planning for events, such as snowstorms, that could impact staff resources.

We are also working with OHA and others to implement procedures and protocols that will reduce staff impacts should we begin treating additional patients.