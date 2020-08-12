Kaiser Permanente COVID-19 vaccine trial looking for Portland volunteers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland Kaiser Permanente location will be among those to test Pfizer’s phase three trial for their experimental vaccine for the novel coronavirus that launched a global pandemic, and volunteers are needed.

Kaiser Permanente is part of a worldwide study of the Pfizer vaccine’s phase three trial, which means its the last stage before results go to the federal government for approval.

The health care provider is looking for 100 Kaiser members between the ages of 18 and 85 to volunteer for the trial, which will either give them a dose of the vaccine or a placebo as part of the study. Researchers also said ideal volunteer candidates will be people who fall into the high-risk category and those deemed essential workers.

Britta Torgrimson-Ojerio, the lead researcher in Portland, says the study hopes to find out how the human body produces antibodies for SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind COVID-19, and how long those antibodies last in the immune system.

“Those are really important things to look for in an effective vaccine,” she said.

Those enrolled in the local vaccine trial will be among 30,000 people worldwide in the study. Researchers say the data will go to the federal government in October; however, it’s unclear when a vaccine would be approved.

“We don’t want to rush until we know it’s safe and we know it’s effective,” Torgrimson-Ojerio said.

If you’re a Kaiser Permanente member and would like to volunteer for the study, click here to learn more.