Kaiser Permanente donates $1M to aid COVID-19 response for homeless

$100k of the donation will go to Portland's Central City Concern

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Health care provider Kaiser Permanente said it is donating $1 million to support the COVID-19 response for the nation’s homeless population.

Among the recipients listed in the donation is Portland’s Central City Concern, a nonprofit serving single adults and families impacted by homelessness, poverty and addictions.

Central City Concern will receive $100,000 of the $1 million, according to Kaiser Permanente.

Other homeless advocacy groups situated in areas with large homeless populations due to receive funding include Homeless Health Care in Los Angeles, Destination Home in Santa Clara County and King County Coalition on Homelessness in Seattle.

“The spread of COVID-19 is putting tremendous stress on our national, state, and local public health departments,” said Bechara Choucair, MD, chief health officer with Kaiser Permanente. “Given the elevated risk faced by people living on the streets or in shelters at this time, we are making it a priority to support outreach, prevention, and treatment for this community.”

Health officials have said people experiencing homelessness are more vulnerable to infectious diseases due to crowded living conditions, challenges to hygiene and sanitation, and underlying chronic conditions.