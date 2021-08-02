Kaiser Permanente to require COVID vaccines for employees

Jami Ortiz, left, and Jonathan Nguyen are part of the environmental services staff at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. They’ve been working during the pandemic to clean and sanitize the COVID-19 unit. (Photo courtesy Kaiser Permanente)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Kaiser Permanente announced it’s requiring health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but this does not apply to those working in Oregon.

A 1989 Oregon law makes it the only state in the country where it is illegal to require vaccinations. Other states with Kaiser Permanente health care workers — including Washington — can require workers to get vaccinated.

Kaiser officials said they are “working with the Oregon Health Authority and the governor to support vaccinations to the fullest extent permitted by law.”

KOIN 6 News will have more information later.