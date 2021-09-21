Kelso City Council moves outside to tackle vaccine mandates

Last meeting was canceled over anti-maskers refusal to comply

KELSO, Wash. (KOIN) — Political fireworks are expected a a Kelso City Council meeting over masks and vaccine mandates when it begins around 6 p.m.

The meeting was moved to Tam O’Shanter Park after the last meeting, 2 weeks ago, was never even called to order because 4 council members walked out over indoor mask mandates.

The Kelso City Council members who walked out were protesting the Kelso Police Department’s enforcement of the mask mandate requiring people be masked at Kelso City Hall.

That meeting was scheduled to discuss an anti-vaccine resolution aimed at Gov. Jay Inslee’s mandates. That same resolution, titled, “The City of Kelso City Council expressing support for our healthcare workers, first responders, teachers and citizens’ individual rights,” is on the agenda for Tuesday night.

“We also express our support for Kelso and Washington state residents who make the personal choice not to follow the state’s potentially unconstitutional and potentially illegal mandates and who choose to maintain bodily autonomy and decide for themselves what does or does not get injected into their ortheir children’s bodies,” the resolution states.

