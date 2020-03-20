Kevin Bacon launches social distancing challenge #IStayHomeFor

Kevin Bacon is urging people to stay at home "because it saves lives"

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS) — Kevin Bacon is urging people to stay at home “because it saves lives.”

In a video posted to his Twitter account Wednesday, Bacon spoke about the important role that social distancing plays in helping prevent the spread of the new coronavirus and asked fans to spread the message.

Hey everybody, now it’s so important to STAY HOME and keep our distance from others. Join me and post a video or photo with a sign like this, with #IStayHomeFor, telling who you are staying home for, & tag 6 friends. Let's work together to stay home and keep each other safe. pic.twitter.com/ybv63bE42t — Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) March 18, 2020

“Everyone of us has someone who is worth staying home for,” says the actor in the video, before encouraging people to post videos and pictures of themselves with the hashtag #IStayHomeFor

In a new twist on the popular six degrees of separation game associated with the actor, “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon” – a reference to the number of movies he’s starred in – Bacon says:

“Post a video or a sign like this one saying who you’re going to stay home for and you tag six friends so they do the same.”

Celebrities including David Beckham, Elton John and Demi Lovato have already risen to the challenge, posting personalized #IStayHomeFor photos on their Instagram accounts.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.