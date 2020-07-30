Kids, class and coronavirus: Submit your questions for our town hall

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — KOIN 6 News knows parents, teachers and even students have a lot of questions about online learning and possibly returning to the classroom this year, and we’re here to help you get answers.

KOIN 6 News is hosting a town hall with local superintendents called “Kids, Class and Coronavirus: What Parents Need to Know” on Thursday, Aug. 6 from 7-8 p.m.

However, we want you to have a voice in this town hall, too. Submit your questions below and they may be featured in the town hall:

