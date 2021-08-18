PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Students are expected to return to classrooms this academic year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and many parents, students, educators and community members may have lingering questions about what it will look like.

KOIN 6 News is getting answers to questions on masking, quarantine, hybrid learning and more during our “Kids, Class and Coronavirus: The Return to School” town hall.

Five local school superintendents joined the show for an hour of discussion about the upcoming school year amid the spread of the delta variant.

Editor’s note: This town hall special was pre-taped before Portland Public Schools and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced vaccine mandates for educators. Click here for more information on PPS’ mandate and click here for more on Washington state’s mandate.