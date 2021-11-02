Kids could be fully COVID vaccinated before Christmas

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The CDC advisory group voted to approve and recommend all school-age children get a COVID-19 vaccination.

Several hospital groups in the Portland metro area will hold clinics and drive-up vaccination events, but no dates are yet set. Officials with each hospital group said they will give shots to all eligible kids, not just those who are their patients. Appointments will be needed.

Portland Public Schools will also be scheduling appointments for kids once the full approval is official. PPS is getting tens of thousand of doses directly from the federal government. Oregon hospital groups and doctors offices will get their doses from the state allocation in waves.

Some pediatric offices are contacting families to schedule them for next week, but most are waiting until the vaccine distribution is given the final OK from Gov. Kate Brown in the next day or so.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky called this a monumental day.

Kids between 5-11 can only get a Pfizer shot, which is one-third of the adult dose. Once a child gets their first shot, they have to wait 3 weeks — just like adults — before getting their second dose.

That means if a child gets a shot next week, they could be fully vaccinated the week before Christmas.